Russia attacked Kyiv with hypersonic missiles on Monday morning, U.S. Ambassador says

Russia attacked Ukraine's capital Kyiv with hypersonic missiles on Monday morning, U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink said on the X social network.

"Loud explosions in Kyiv. Over the last 5 days, Russia has launched hundreds of missiles and drones against a sovereign country," she said. "Ukraine needs our assistance now. There is not a moment to lose."

