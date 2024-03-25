Russia attacked Kyiv with hypersonic missiles on Monday morning, U.S. Ambassador says
Russia attacked Ukraine's capital Kyiv with hypersonic missiles on Monday morning, U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink said on the X social network. "Loud explosions in Kyiv. Over the last 5 days, Russia has launched hundreds of missiles and drones against a sovereign country," she said. "Ukraine needs our assistance now. There is not a moment to lose."
Updated: 25-03-2024 14:44 IST
- Ukraine
