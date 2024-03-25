Kremlin says it wil not discuss death penalty in relation to concert hall attack

The Kremlin said on Monday it was not taking part in discussions about the use of the death penalty in relation to the four suspects arrested after an attack on a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday.

Russia has detained four men who it says directly carried out the attack, in which at least 137 people were killed and 182 wounded.

