France's Macron: Group behind Moscow attack also attempted several actions in France
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-03-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 15:36 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that Russia was victim of an Islamist attack and that the group behind the Moscow shootings had also attempted to commit several acts in France recently. "This group also tried to commit several actions on our own soil" Macron told reporters during a visit to French Guyana.
The French government on Sunday raised its terror alert warning to its highest level following the shootings in Moscow.
