Tripura Police rescues kidnapped girl from Ahmedabad

A 16-year-old girl kidnapped from Tripuras Kailashahar area was rescued by police from Gujarats Ahmedabad on Monday, an officer said.The girl was kidnapped by a man on December 18, 2023.The police based on a specific complaint started a scientific investigation and used cyber technology to trace the girl and her presence was spotted somewhere in Ahmedabad, said Sub Divisional Police Officer SDPO, Kailashahar, Jayanta Karmakar.Accordingly the Investigating Officer IO of the case, Sub Inspector, Pompi Nath was sent to Ahmedabad to rescue the girl.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 25-03-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl kidnapped from Tripura's Kailashahar area was rescued by police from Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday, an officer said.

The girl was kidnapped by a man on December 18, 2023.

The police based on a specific complaint started a scientific investigation and used cyber technology to trace the girl and her presence was spotted somewhere in Ahmedabad, said Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Kailashahar, Jayanta Karmakar.

''Accordingly the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Sub Inspector, Pompi Nath was sent to Ahmedabad to rescue the girl. With the help of Gujarat police, our officer rescued the girl from a locality in Ahmedabad. We were also able to arrest the man who kidnapped the girl from the same place. Both are taken to Kailashahar safely,'' the SDPO said.

