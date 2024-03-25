Illegal arms factory busted in Bulandshahr, 1 held

Police have busted an illegal arms factory in Bulandshahr district and arrested a criminal, an official said on Monday.

A cache of half-built illegal arms and ammunition were also recovered from him, they said.

According to the police, Kamil alias Bablu, a resident of Kajiwara locality in Khurja police station area was arrested on Sunday night.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rohit Mishra on Monday said that the police had received information that a person was making illegal weapons.

On the basis of the tip-off, a house in Abda Nagar was raided, from where the accused person was caught operating a factory.

He said that four countrymade pistols of different bores, around a dozen half-built pistols and various tools for making these pistols have been recovered.

Mishra added that seven cases are registered against the accused, and was earlier also sent to jail for running an illegal arms factory.

