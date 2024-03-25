White House's Sullivan to meet Israeli defense minister -official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 19:34 IST
- United States
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan planned to meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday to discuss hostage talks, humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in Rafah, a White House official said.
The meeting is separate from an upcoming meeting between senior officials from the United States and Israel to discuss Israel's plan for Rafah, the official said.
