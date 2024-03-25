White House's Sullivan to meet Israeli defense minister -official

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan planned to meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday to discuss hostage talks, humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in Rafah, a White House official said.

The meeting is separate from an upcoming meeting between senior officials from the United States and Israel to discuss Israel's plan for Rafah, the official said.

