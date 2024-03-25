Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary pleads not guilty to terrorism charges

Left Menu

Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary pleaded not guilty Monday in a London courtroom to two terrorism-related charges.Choudary, 57, pleaded not guilty to membership in a banned organization, the radical Muslim group al-Muhajiroun, and addressing meetings to encourage support for the group. Choudary, a high-profile Islamist preacher, faces trial June 4 in Kingston Crown Court along with Khaled Hussein.

25-03-2024
Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary pleaded not guilty Monday in a London courtroom to two terrorism-related charges.

Choudary, 57, pleaded not guilty to membership in a banned organization, the radical Muslim group al-Muhajiroun, and addressing meetings to encourage support for the group. The British government outlawed Al-Muhajiroun in 2010 as a group involved in committing, preparing for or promoting terrorism.

The group has since operated under many names, including the Islamic Thinkers Society, which Choudary has spoken to, prosecutors said. Choudary, a high-profile Islamist preacher, faces trial June 4 in Kingston Crown Court along with Khaled Hussein. The trial is expected to last up to two months.

Hussein, 29, of Edmonton, Alberta in Canada, pleaded not guilty to membership in al-Muhajiroun.

Both appeared in Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, by video link from separate jails. They were arrested June 17 after Hussein landed at Heathrow Airport.

