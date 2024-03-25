Left Menu

Odisha: 33 arrested for involvement in illegal sale of cough syrups

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 25-03-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 19:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha Police on Monday arrested 33 people from Sambalpur in connection with illegal sale of cough syrups, officials said. Police also seized 16,000 cough syrup bottles during raids in the district, they said.

A total of 10,800 bottles of cough syrup were recovered from a truck in Sambalpur town and 26 people were arrested, SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said.

He said the bottles were brought to Sambalpur from Hooghly district of West Bengal for consumption during Holi and elections, he said.

In another case, police seized 5,500 cough syrup bottles in the district and arrested seven persons, including a woman, SDPO (Sambalpur Sadar), Tophan Bag, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

