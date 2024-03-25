Russian envoy ignores summons over missile that Poland says entered its air space

The Russian ambassador to Poland ignored a summons to appear at the country's foreign ministry on Monday after Warsaw said a missile launched at targets in western Ukraine violated its airspace.

Poland's army said its military radar systems recorded the missile entering the country's airspace for 39 seconds on Sunday, encroaching 2 km into Polish territory before returning to Ukraine. "The ambassador of the Russian Federation... did not attend the foreign ministry today to explain the incident," foreign ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski told reporters.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw confirmed Sergey Andreev was summoned to the ministry on Monday but did not attend. "The ambassador asked whether the Polish side was ready to provide evidence for its claims," it said, referencing what it described as a "similar situation" in December 2023.

"Since the replies of our Polish colleagues did not indicate that such evidence would be provided this time, the ambassador decided that a discussion on this topic would be pointless and rejected the invitation to the meeting." ( Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Ros Russell and Costas Pitas)

