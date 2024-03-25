Week after 21-year-old Palghar woman commits suicide, boyfriend booked for abetment

A week after a 21-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Palghar district was found hanging, the man with whom she was in a relationship has been booked for abetment of suicide, police said on Monday.

The man, Sameer Pandurang Pawar, a resident of Vikramgad in the district, was booked on Sunday under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide) on a complaint of the deceased woman's mother, they said.

The woman (21) was found hanging from a tree on March 18. Investigations revealed the victim and the accused frequently engaged in telephonic conversations, often marred by disputes and suspicions regarding the victim's character, they said.

The woman's mother emphasized that her daughter was in a committed relationship with the accused for the past three years and they were planning to get married, said the police, quoting the complaint.

Hence, she said her daughter's alleged suicide seemed implausible, attributing her death to the accused's suspicious conduct and frequent quarrels, they said.

