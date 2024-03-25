Left Menu

Week after 21-year-old Palghar woman commits suicide, boyfriend booked for abetment

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-03-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 23:07 IST
Week after 21-year-old Palghar woman commits suicide, boyfriend booked for abetment
  • Country:
  • India

A week after a 21-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Palghar district was found hanging, the man with whom she was in a relationship has been booked for abetment of suicide, police said on Monday.

The man, Sameer Pandurang Pawar, a resident of Vikramgad in the district, was booked on Sunday under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide) on a complaint of the deceased woman's mother, they said.

The woman (21) was found hanging from a tree on March 18. Investigations revealed the victim and the accused frequently engaged in telephonic conversations, often marred by disputes and suspicions regarding the victim's character, they said.

The woman's mother emphasized that her daughter was in a committed relationship with the accused for the past three years and they were planning to get married, said the police, quoting the complaint.

Hence, she said her daughter's alleged suicide seemed implausible, attributing her death to the accused's suspicious conduct and frequent quarrels, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024