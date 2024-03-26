Left Menu

Jaishankar's Singapore visit presented opportunity to deepen strategic partnership: MEA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Singapore focused on deepening the bilateral Strategic Partnership. Meetings with top leadership, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, covered various areas of cooperation like fintech, skills development, and food security. Discussions with Foreign Minister Balakrishnan and other ministers aimed at bolstering strategic ties and addressing global issues. Jaishankar also engaged with the Indian community and paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during his visit. Singapore, as the current country coordinator for India at ASEAN, plays a crucial role in strengthening regional partnerships.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 26-03-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 09:56 IST
Jaishankar's Singapore visit presented opportunity to deepen strategic partnership: MEA
  • Country:
  • Singapore

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Singapore and his meetings with the country's top leadership presented an opportunity to take stock of the progress in several areas of cooperation and further deepen the bilateral Strategic Partnership, an official statement said.

Jaishankar was in Singapore from March 23 to 25 during which he called on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

They exchanged views on deepening engagement in the identified pillars of bilateral cooperation, including fintech, digitalisation, green economy, skills development and food security, India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

Jaishankar also held discussions with his counterpart Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

He had several bilateral engagements with the leadership and senior ministers of the Cabinet and discussed ways to further the strategic bilateral ties and the situation in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia regions.

''The visit presented an opportunity to further deepen the Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore and to take stock of progress in several areas of cooperation,'' the MEA said.

Jaishankar held separate meetings with Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, focusing on bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, green energy and food security.

He also met Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister of Home Affairs & Law K Shanmugam and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

During his visit to the city-state, Jaishankar paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Indian National Army soldiers at a war memorial.

He interacted with the Indian community in Singapore and attended an event organised by the Institute of South Asian Studies, where he interacted with think tanks and policy-makers.

Singapore is the current country coordinator for India at ASEAN and was invited as a Guest Country during India's Presidency of the G20 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024