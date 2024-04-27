Left Menu

Illegal sand mining in Rahasthan: CBI takes over investigation, conducts searches in Bundi

Following the Rajasthan High Court's direction, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into a case related to alleged illegal sand mining in Rajasthan and conducted searches at the premises of the accused in Bundi, officials said on Saturday.

27-04-2024
Following the Rajasthan High Court's direction, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into a case related to alleged illegal sand mining in Rajasthan and conducted searches at the premises of the accused in Bundi, officials said on Saturday. In pursuance of a High Court of Rajasthan (Jaipur Bench) order dated April 16, 2024, passed in connection with S.B. Criminal Miscellaneous Bail Application No. 2910/2024, the CBI has re-registered a case related to allegations of illegal sand mining in Rajasthan, as per an official release issued on Saturday.

According to the release, the CBI has taken over the investigation of a case earlier registered at Sadar police station, Bundi, under Section 379 of the IPC and 21(4) of the MMDR Act against a private person on allegations that the accused was arrested on October 24, 2023, while transporting 40 MT of minor mineral (sand) in a vehicle (dumper) without any valid pass or permit or some other authority. During the course of the investigation, the registered owner of the vehicle in question was also arrested by the state police on February 22, 2024, and is presently in judicial custody.

As part of its investigation, the CBI today conducted searches at the residential premises of the accused persons in Bundi, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, the release said. The High Court has directed the CBI to investigate the present and related matters for which FIRs against various 'Mafias' have been registered, in the nearby active areas of the Chambal and Banas Rivers. As such, the CBI has sought information and details of such cases from the State Police, for further action in other cases, the release added. (ANI)

