Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials, Press TV reports
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 11:37 IST
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will travel to Tehran on Tuesday to meet Iranian officials, a day after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group, Iran's official Press TV reported.
Iran has backed Hamas in the nearly six-month war with Israel that has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza. (Editing by Christopher Cushing)
