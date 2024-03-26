Kyrgyzstan-born man remanded in custody for aiding Moscow concert hall attack

An eighth suspect in Friday's Moscow concert hall attack, Kyrgyzstan-born Alisher Kasimov, was remanded in pre-trial custody by a Russian court on Tuesday.

The state news agency RIA reported that Kasimov was accused of providing accommodation to the four Tajik men accused of carrying out the attack, in which at least 139 people died. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

