Four meet watery grave in Cauvery river in Karnataka

Four people drowned in Cauvery river in Mandya district on Tuesday, police said.The deceased have been identified as Nagesh 40, Bharat 17, Guru 32, Mahadev 16.According to police, the four had come from Mysuru to Muttathi village in Malavalli Taluk coming under Halagur police station limits in the district.

PTI | Mandya | Updated: 26-03-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 16:56 IST
The deceased have been identified as Nagesh (40), Bharat (17), Guru (32), Mahadev (16).

According to police, the four had come from Mysuru to Muttathi village in Malavalli Taluk coming under Halagur police station limits in the district. Muthathi is located on the banks of Cauvery river.

When one of them drowned in the river, others jumped to the rescue, but they too drowned. None of them knew about swimming, police said.

