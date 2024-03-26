Four meet watery grave in Cauvery river in Karnataka
Four people drowned in Cauvery river in Mandya district on Tuesday, police said.The deceased have been identified as Nagesh 40, Bharat 17, Guru 32, Mahadev 16.According to police, the four had come from Mysuru to Muttathi village in Malavalli Taluk coming under Halagur police station limits in the district.
PTI | Mandya | Updated: 26-03-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 16:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Four people drowned in Cauvery river in Mandya district on Tuesday, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Nagesh (40), Bharat (17), Guru (32), Mahadev (16).
According to police, the four had come from Mysuru to Muttathi village in Malavalli Taluk coming under Halagur police station limits in the district. Muthathi is located on the banks of Cauvery river.
When one of them drowned in the river, others jumped to the rescue, but they too drowned. None of them knew about swimming, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malavalli Taluk
- Halagur
- Mysuru
- Bharat
- Mandya
- Mahadev
- Guru
- Muttathi
- Cauvery river
- Nagesh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi holds roadshow in Gurugram, inaugurates 112 National Highway projects
PM Modi holds roadshow in Gurugram, to inaugurate 112 National Highway projects
Gurugram: Woman dies after mentally unstable son sets their flat on fire
Woman riding bicycle dies after hit-and-run by SUV in Gurugram, accused at large
Couple assaulted, wife molested at Gurugram club; four booked