Ghana finance minister: we want to fast-track debt restructuring talks
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 17:18 IST
Ghana's Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam said on Tuesday that the government wanted to fast-track debt restructuring negotiations.
The West African country is currently in talks with overseas investors to restructure about $13 billion in bonds. Ghana defaulted on most of its $30 billion external debt in December 2022, after debt costs and inflation spiralled upwards.
