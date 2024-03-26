Ghana finance minister: we want to fast-track debt restructuring talks

Ghana's Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam said on Tuesday that the government wanted to fast-track debt restructuring negotiations.

The West African country is currently in talks with overseas investors to restructure about $13 billion in bonds. Ghana defaulted on most of its $30 billion external debt in December 2022, after debt costs and inflation spiralled upwards.

