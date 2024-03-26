Russia's Shoigu calls idea of new mobilisation 'nonsense' - RIA

Russian Defence Ministry Sergei Shoigu, asked on Tuesday whether an additional wave of mobilisation would be required in order to secure a buffer zone protecting Russian territory from Ukrainian attack, called the idea "nonsense", the state news agency RIA reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this month that Moscow may need to occupy a buffer zone in order to protect the Belgorod region, which has in recent months come under heavy attack from Kyiv's forces across the border in Ukraine. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)