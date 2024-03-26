Left Menu

Woman killed over dowry in Delhi; husband, in-laws booked

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 17:40 IST
Woman killed over dowry in Delhi; husband, in-laws booked
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband over dowry in Delhi's Bakhtawarpur area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim's husband Manjeet, 30, allegedly slit her throat using a sharp-edged weapon at their home on Monday.

They said police received information about a fight between the couple around 7 pm and a team reached the spot and found the woman's body.

''We got to know that there was some dowry-related issue between the husband and the wife, due to which he killed her,'' a senior police officer said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, an FIR was lodged at the Alipur police station under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) against Manjeet, his father Bhim (52), mother Meena (48), and brother Manish (27).

All accused have been apprehended and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024