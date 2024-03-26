Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 17:47 IST
Chief executive of premier think-tank CPR India Yamini Aiyar steps down
  • Country:
  • India

The chief executive of premier think-tank Centre for Policy Research India, Yamini Aiyar, will step down from her current role to devote more time to her research interests, according to a statement issued by the CPR.

The development comes months after CPR's licence was cancelled under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The statement said Dr Srinivas Chokkakula, senior fellow, CPR and Ministry of Jal Shakti Research chair, will take over as the think-tank's president and chief executive from April 1.

Founded in 1973, CPR, known as one of India's foremost public policy think-tanks, experienced a significant downturn following a scrutiny by the income-tax (IT) department last year.

In the statement, CPR India said Aiyar will step down from her current role as of March 31, 2024 to devote more time to her research interests.

''The board expresses its appreciation for her excellent and significant contribution to CPR's tradition of engaged multidisciplinary scholarship and for the energy, commitment, and sense of purpose she brought to her role during her tenure. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours,'' it said.

In a post on X, Aiyar said CPR's fierce intellectual independence and democratic spirit have enriched her enormously.

''An absolute privilege to have lead and fought for this remarkable institution. CPR's fierce intellectual independence and democratic spirit have enriched me enormously. Delighted that @CPR_India leadership will now be in the very capable hands of my wonderful colleague Srinivas,'' she said in the post.

The think-tank said the board also welcomes Chokkakula as the president and chief executive.

''Dr Chokkakula, a political geographer, engineer and town planner, currently leads the TREADS (Transboundary Rivers, Ecologies and Development Studies) initiative at CPR and is a recognised authority on water policy, a research area of established provenance at CPR. He has been with CPR since 2010,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

