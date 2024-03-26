Left Menu

World Health Organization says staff member killed in Syria airstrike

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 26-03-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 19:34 IST
The World Health Organization that one of its staff members was killed in an airstrike in Syria on Tuesday.

Emad Shehab, an engineer in the city of Deir-ez-Zor, was killed in the early hours of Tuesday when his building was hit during a series of airstrikes across the area, WHO said. Shehab worked as WHO's focal point for water, sanitation and hygiene in the city.

"His untimely death is a stark reminder of the ongoing violence and suffering endured by the people of Syria. He will be greatly missed," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

