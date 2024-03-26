Speeding car hits scooter from behind in west Delhi; mother dead, son seriously injured

A woman was killed and her son sustained serious injuries when a speeding car allegedly hit their scooter in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Tuesday. The son of the deceased woman alleged that the driver of the SUV was in an inebriated state, they said.

Police said the accident occurred on Monday during Holi celebrations in the area. The car first hit the scooter and came to a halt after hitting another vehicle, they said.

According to the FIR, accessed by PTI, the complainant Jagmeet Singh, a resident of New Mahavir Nagar, said that around 4 pm on Monday, he and his mother Mohini were on the way to west Delhi on a scooter.

Singh was driving the seat with Mohini rising pillion, it said.

''When we reached near a hotel on Outer Ring Road, a white speeding car came from behind and collided with my scooter," read the FIR.

Due to the impact, his mother fell on the road, and his scooter got stuck to the car, dragging him along for a considerable distance, it said. ''As the car's driver slowed down near Bhairon Gol Chakkar, my scooter veered to one side and I immediately rushed to my mother's side. She had sustained several injuries on her head, shoulder and back,'' the FIR further said. The complainant told police that he took his mother to a nearby hospital in Meera Bagh, where the doctor declared her dead after examination.

''I also received treatment at the same hospital. Later, my mother's body was transferred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri for the autopsy,'' the complainant said in the FIR.

The complainant told police that the car driver appeared to be in inebriated condition, as he had hit another car after colliding with the scooter and then crashed into the divider.

Singh added that bystanders removed him from the vehicle, and he later found out that the driver had fled from the scene.

The car driver was identified as Jaideep Malik, a resident of Punjabi Bagh Enclave, according to the FIR.

A senior police official said that an FIR was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Paschim Vihar (west) Police Station.

The crime and forensic science teams have also inspected the spot, officials said.

