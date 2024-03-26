Left Menu

Man gets seven years jail under POCSO Act

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 26-03-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 20:31 IST
Man gets seven years jail under POCSO Act
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special Judge Kanwar Chirag Singh on Tuesday sentenced one Salim Hussain, a resident of Himachal's Bilaspur district, to sever years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor daughter, officials on Tuesday said.

He was convicted and sentenced to undergo seven years imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 50,000. The special judge also ordered the accused to pay another sum of Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the victim.

The accused had raped his daughter when her mother had left the house after a fight with him on August 15, 2020, District Attorney Chander Shekhar Bhatia said.

He was booked under Section 9 (sexual assault on a child by a habitual offender) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

The man said that his daughter lodged a case with the police and accordingly she was medically examined and thereafter a case was registered against him.

The district attorney said that 26 witnesses were deposed in this case and accordingly Hussain was found guilty of the crime and sentenced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024