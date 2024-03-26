Mangaluru Urban Authority official remanded to 14 days judicial custody

Commissioner of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Mansoor Ali, who was arrested by the Lokayukta sleuths on charges of allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25 lakh through a broker, was remanded to 14 days judicial custody on Tuesday.

Ali was arrested on March 23 after a trap was laid for him following a complaint by a realtor.

During the operation, Ali's aide Mohammed Saleem was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh for issuing transfer of development rights (TDR) clearance. The team seized Rs 25 lakh from their possession.

