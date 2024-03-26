Mangaluru Urban Authority official remanded to 14 days judicial custody
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-03-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 20:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Commissioner of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Mansoor Ali, who was arrested by the Lokayukta sleuths on charges of allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25 lakh through a broker, was remanded to 14 days judicial custody on Tuesday.
Ali was arrested on March 23 after a trap was laid for him following a complaint by a realtor.
During the operation, Ali's aide Mohammed Saleem was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh for issuing transfer of development rights (TDR) clearance. The team seized Rs 25 lakh from their possession.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP: Head constable held for killing government teacher, govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to kin
Reliance-linked Qwik Supply gave Rs 385 cr to BJP, Rs 25 cr to Shiv Sena
Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Commissioner Mansoor Ali arrested on corruption charges
ECoR registers 250-MT freight loading in FY'24
Jabalpur man wanting to contest LS polls pays security deposit of Rs 25,000 in coins