US CFTC charges Kucoin with operating illegal digital asset derivatives exchange
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:12 IST
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday said it had charged cryptocurrency exchange Kucoin with operating an illegal digital asset derivatives exchange.
In a statement, the CFTC said Kucoin had solicited and accepted orders for commodity futures, swaps and other commodity transactions without registering with the commission.
