Vietnam hopes US will soon recognize its 'market economy' status, FM Son says

Vietnam hopes the United States will soon recognize it as a market economy, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said on Tuesday during remarks in Washington.

The U.S. currently considers Vietnam a 'non-market economy' in import injury cases, which can lead to significantly higher anti-dumping duties. Son told Washington's Brookings Institution think tank that the United States and Vietnam should boost economic trade and investment cooperation after agreeing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last year.

"We should focus on supply chain resilience, infrastructure connectivity, digital economy, energy, green economy and logistics," Son said

