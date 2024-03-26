Rights expert finds ‘reasonable grounds’ genocide is being committed in Gaza
UN News | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:50 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden says he has not scheduled a meeting with Israel's Netanyahu
WRAPUP 7-Israel checking whether it killed Hamas military No.2 Issa in Gaza
NSA Ajit Doval discusses Gaza war, humanitarian assistance with Israeli PM Netanyahu
Israel must change course in Gaza to keep international support, says Australia
Lebanon's Hezbollah fires more than 100 Katyusha rockets onto Israel