Left Menu

LIC gets GST demand notice of Rs 178 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 22:23 IST
LIC gets GST demand notice of Rs 178 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about Rs 178 crore on it for short payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for two financial years.

The company has received a communication/demand order for interest and penalty from the Additional Commissioner, Central GST & Central Excise Jamshedpur, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

The demand notice is for pre-mature availment of Input Tax Credit on reverse charge mechanism, it said.

The GST demand of Rs 161,62,33,898, interest as applicable and penalty notice of Rs 16,16,23,390 is for 2018-19 and 2019-20, it said.

In a separate filing LIC said, tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about Rs 39.39 lakh on it for short payment of GST for 2017-18.

The corporation has filed an appeal against the order demanding GST of Rs 19,64,584 for FY 2017-18 and interest applicable on it along with a penalty of Rs 19,74,584 before the Commissioner (Appeals), Ahmedabad on March 26, 2024, it said.

In another filing LIC said, an appeal has been filed before Commissioner (Appeals), Dehradun against the order demanding GST of Rs 3,89,25,914 for 2017-18 and interest applicable on it along with a penalty of Rs 38,92,592.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024