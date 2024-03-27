Left Menu

Press Club of India, Delhi Union of Journalists condemn police action against photojournalists

However, no written complaint was filed against the incident.The police officers assured them that they will look into the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 00:10 IST
Some media bodies on Tuesday condemned the alleged assault on photojournalists by the Delhi Police during a protest by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and demanded an inquiry into the matter by a retired high court judge.

In separate statements here, the Press Club of India and the Delhi Union of Journalists expressed shock and condemned the police action against the photojournalists who were covering the AAP protest in the national capital.

''The Press Club of India condemns the assault on photojournalists by Delhi Police,'' a PCI statement said.

The Working News Cameraman's Association has released photographs which showed some police officers holding some photojournalists by their throats and threatening others with dire consequences, it said.

''The Press Club of India demands a high-level enquiry by a retired judge into the highhandedness of Delhi Police so that the aggrieved photojournalists get justice and are able to do their professional work without facing police brutality,'' the statement said.

The Delhi Union of Journalists urged the Election Commission and the Union Home Ministry to take action against the ''erring police officers''. The AAP protest was organised against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The photo and video journalists were doing their job when an argument ensued between them and a team of police officers deployed near the Patel Chowk metro station.

After the incident, a group of camerapersons met with seniors officers of the Delhi Police at the police headquarters complaining about the act. However, no written complaint was filed against the incident.

The police officers assured them that they will look into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

