Left Menu

Two held for firing at tantrik's son over a failed ritual for conceiving child

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-03-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 00:16 IST
Two held for firing at tantrik's son over a failed ritual for conceiving child
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly firing at the son of an occultist in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

One of the attackers, who is childless, bore a grudge against the tantrik after the rituals performed by him failed to yield results, an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Hrishikesh Meena told reporters the arrested accused have been identified as Mahesh Shindel (32) and Sonu Vyas (30).

Meena said the bike-borne duo wearing masks had shot at Deepak Nagar (35) in Annapurna police station area on the morning of March 22 when he was riding a motorcycle.

The police officer said Nagar, who was shot in the back, was admitted to a nearby hospital. He is out of danger now.

''Shindel, one of the accused, was not having a child even after many years of marriage. He bore a grudge against Nagar's tantrik father Parasram who allegedly cheated him through tantric rituals assuring that he would father a child,'' he said. As the rituals failed to yield results, Shindel conspired to kill the tantrik's son to take revenge, he said.

He said Shindel and the tantrik had a spat two days before the incident.

The DCP said that Shindel had bought a pistol from Ujjain to commit the crime. Further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024