China hopes Australia respects WTO ruling, removes tariff measures
- Country:
- China
China's Commerce Ministry called on Australia to respect a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling and rectify 'violations' by removing disputed tariff measures, after a WTO panel partially upheld China's anti-dumping complaint against Australia.
The trade dispute involves a Chinese complaint nearly three years ago over Australia's anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on products including railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks.
The ministry on Wednesday said China appreciates the WTO's ruling on the trade dispute between it and Australia, calling it objective, fair and unambiguous.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Chinese
- World Trade Organization
- Australia
- Commerce Ministry
ALSO READ
Two separate coal mine accidents kill 12 in China
Philippines' says China's maritime-related proposals run contrary to its interests
Philippines' says China's maritime-related proposals run contrary to its interests
Blocking listing proposals in UNSC to sanction terrorists smacks of double-speak: India, in veiled reference to China, Pakistan
China maintains defence budget growth despite economic travails