At least seven killed in Israeli strike on Southern Lebanon, two security sources to Reuters
Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 06:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 06:21 IST
At least seven people were killed in an Israeli strike on Nabatieh in Southern Lebanon, two security sources told Reuters early on Wednesday.
The strike appeared to be targeted at the Islamic Group's emergency and relief centre in Hebbariyeh village in Southern Lebanon, the sources said. On Tuesday, Israeli air strikes near two towns in northeast Lebanon killed three Hezbollah militants, the group posted on Telegram and Israel confirmed the strikes.
