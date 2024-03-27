Four men thrashed in Rajasthan on suspicion of cow smuggling

Four men from Haryana were allegedly beaten up by locals on suspicion of cow smuggling in Rajasthan's Alwar district early Wednesday, police sources said. The incident occurred in Khushkhera police station area of Alwar around 3 am. SHO of Khushkhera Police Station, Virendra Yadav, said the patrolling officer received information that some locals had stopped a pickup vehicle in which cows were being allegedly smuggled.

When the police reached the spot, the four suspected cow smugglers were found in an injured state, he said, adding they were admitted to district hospitals.

Seven cows were rescued from the spot and shifted to a cow shelter.

While police sources said the suspected cow smugglers were allegedly beaten up by the locals, residents claimed that the four got injured while trying to escape from the spot.

''It was alleged that they were smuggling cows. Locals who caught the vehicles said the four persons got injured while trying to escape from there. However, it will become clear in investigation whether the locals were involved in thrashing them,'' the SHO said.

Yadav said a case against the four will be registered for alleged cow smuggling.

The four accused, all from Haryana's Nuh district, were identified as Aarif, Gaffar, Salim and Habib.

