Jharkhand: Man shot dead by cousin after fight during Holi party

Man shot dead by cousin at Holi party in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Fight broke out between cousins Ajay and Manoj Chaudhary, leading to shooting incident. Manoj declared dead at hospital. Ajay missing. Manoj had criminal background, wanted in eight cases. Incident occurred during family party at Kalyanpur village in Chainpur police station area.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-03-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 11:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was allegedly shot dead by his cousin at a Holi party in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Kalyanpur village in Chainpur police station area on Tuesday night during a party organised by their family.

A fight broke out between the two cousins, identified as Ajay Chaudhary and Manoj Chaudhary, during the party, Medininagar SDPO Manibhusan Prasad said.

''Ajay first attacked Manoj with a scissor, and then took out a pistol and shot him twice. Manoj was taken to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead,'' he said.

Ajay is missing following the incident, he added.

Manoj had a criminal background and was wanted in eight cases, including that of a roadside robbery, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

