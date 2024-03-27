Left Menu

Blast in J-K’s Poonch: Two suspects detained for questioning

PTI | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 12:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two suspects were detained in connection with a blast in the vicinity of a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

The blast triggered by a handmade crude substance took place in a lane adjacent to a religious place in the vicinity of the district hospital in Poonch town late Tuesday night, causing panic among locals.

“We have received information of a suspected small intensity explosion-like sound from an area near Poonch hospital. Necessary investigation into the matter has been set into motion to ascertain the exact nature of the blast,” a police spokesman said.

He said the blast was apparently caused by a handmade crude substance.

Officials said two suspected persons were detained for questioning in connection with the explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

