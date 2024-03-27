Left Menu

India strongly objects to US remarks on opposition leader Kejriwal's arrest

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 13:43 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India has strongly objected to remarks made by the United States on the arrest of key opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"India's legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted," the ministry said in a statement.

 

