Russia and Mali agreed to forge closer ties in phone call between leaders, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call on Wednesday with Mali's military leader Assimi Goita, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, saying the two men had agreed to forge closer ties between their countries.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 15:15 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call on Wednesday with Mali's military leader Assimi Goita, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, saying the two men had agreed to forge closer ties between their countries. Mali has in recent years become one of Russia's closest African allies, with the Wagner Group mercenary force deploying there to fight anti-government rebels in the Sahel country.

The Kremlin said Putin and Goita had agreed to forge closer ties when it came to counter-terrorism, agriculture, the energy sector and mining. It said Goita had thanked Putin for free Russian deliveries of wheat, fertiliser and fuel.

