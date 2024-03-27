Left Menu

Putin orders Russian government to look at production of home-grown gaming consoles -TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 15:59 IST
Putin orders Russian government to look at production of home-grown gaming consoles -TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian government to look at how to organize the production of home-grown gaming consoles, state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday.

Putin is trying to make Russia less dependent on consumer goods and electronics produced by what Moscow regards as hostile states due to sweeping Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

