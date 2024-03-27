32,490 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, health ministry says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-03-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 16:15 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
At least 32,490 Palestinians have been killed and 74,889 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Wednesday.
There have been 76 Palestinians killed and 102 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Palestinians
- Israel
Advertisement