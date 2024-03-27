Left Menu

Woman held for abandoning infant daughter on roadside in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-03-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 16:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Goa police on Wednesday arrested a woman for allegedly abandoning her one-and-a-half-month-old baby infant daughter on the roadside, an official said.

Accused Priyanka Fernandes (27) is originally from Chandgad in Maharashtra and is currently living in Margao with her husband. The baby was found near the wall of a building in the town’s Borda locality in the morning, prompting the police to start a probe to trace her parents, he said. The police tracked down Fernandes who confessed to dumping the infant, he said. The woman told the police that she didn’t want her daughter she was prematurely born and had health complications, said a senior official.

The infant is being treated at South Goa District Hospital in Margao, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

