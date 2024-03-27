Economic Offence Wing of Odisha Police arrests a woman in Rs 2 crore fraud case

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in a Rs 2 crore fraud case, an officer said. The accused identified as Rammi Bhuyan was arrested from Mumbai on March 24 and produced before a designated court on Wednesday.

Rammi and her husband Bimalananda Bhuyan have allegedly cheated more than a hundred investors of around Rs 2 crore on the pretext of providing high returns through their company, an EOW official said.

During the period 2017-18, they induced the general public to invest in two of their schemes to purchase LED monitors to be placed in prominent places for advertisement purposes by different agencies.

The couple collected public deposits that run in crores and finally without purchasing any LED monitors absconded, and misappropriated the collected amounts, the police officer said.

The company was active mainly in Khurda, Koraput, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Sambalpur and Ganjam districts of Odisha. It also spread its activities in Chhattisgarh, he said.

When an FIR was filed against the couple, they absconded to evade arrest for years.

Rammi was working with a real estate company in Kalyan, East Mumbai by changing her name. Bimalananda is still absconding, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)