Left Menu

UK sanctions two individuals for links to Hamas-supporting media network

The United States also on Wednesday imposed sanctions on what it described as a fund-raising network aligned with the Hamas, the Treasury Department said in a statement. Britain banned Hamas in 2021 and under the Terrorism Act, anyone expressing support for the group, flying its flag or arranging meetings for the organisation would be in breach of the law.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:21 IST
UK sanctions two individuals for links to Hamas-supporting media network

Britain said it sanctioned two individuals for providing financial support to a media network which the government said supports the Palestinian Hamas militant group and promotes terrorism.

The Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday that Aozma Sultana and Mustafa Ayash were sanctioned under domestic counter-terrorism powers and both would be subject to a full asset freeze for supporting Gaza Now, a media network. The United States also

on Wednesday imposed sanctions on what it described as a fund-raising network aligned with the Hamas, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Britain banned Hamas in 2021 and under the Terrorism Act, anyone expressing support for the group, flying its flag or arranging meetings for the organisation would be in breach of the law. "The UK and its partners are committed to cutting off funding sources to Hamas, PIJ and any others supporting terrorist activity that prevents sustainable peace in the Middle East," said Charlotte Vere, a junior UK treasury minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024