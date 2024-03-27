Florida governor, Disney reach settlement
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney have reached a settlement agreement in a lawsuit over who controls the entertainment conglomerate's governing district, the company said on Wednesday.
The settlement ends all litigation pending in state court of Florida between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, the company said. "This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district," Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle said.
