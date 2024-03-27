Left Menu

US, UK impose sanctions on Hamas-aligned fundraising network, US Treasury says

The United States and Britain imposed sanctions on a fund-raising network aligned with the Palestinian group Hamas that carried out an Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday. It said in a statement that the punitive measures target two individuals and three entities described as key financial facilitators involved in fundraising for Hamas, which both countries brand a terrorist group.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:44 IST
It said in a statement that the punitive measures target two individuals and three entities described as key financial facilitators involved in fundraising for Hamas, which both countries brand a terrorist group. "Treasury remains committed to degrading Hamas' ability to finance its terrorist activities, including through online fundraising campaigns that seek to funnel money directly to the group," Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson said in the statement.

"This action is being taken as part of a collaborative effort with the United Kingdom's Office of Foreign Sanctions Implementation, which is implementing sanctions on these same targets," the statement said. The measures target the Gaza Now organization, which Treasury said had started raising funds online after the Hamas attack. It is the fourth U.S. and British coordinated sanctions action related to Hamas fundraising efforts since Oct 7.

Israel says Hamas fighters killed 1,200 people in the October attack and still hold more than 130 hostages in Gaza. More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's subsequent offensive in Gaza, the Hamas-ruled Gaza health ministry said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

