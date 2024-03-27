Left Menu

Florida governor, Disney reach settlement in lawsuit over special district

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney have reached a settlement to end a high-profile state lawsuit over the control of the special district that includes Walt Disney World in Orlando, the company said on Wednesday. The settlement ends all litigation pending in state court of Florida between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, according to the company.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:51 IST
Florida governor, Disney reach settlement in lawsuit over special district

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney have reached a settlement to end a high-profile state lawsuit over the control of the special district that includes Walt Disney World in Orlando, the company said on Wednesday.

The settlement ends all litigation pending in state court of Florida between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, according to the company. A district board appointed by DeSantis to oversee development around Disney's Florida theme parks had sued the company last year to void "backroom deals" favorable to the entertainment giant.

The lawsuit in state court in Orange County, Florida, had sought to invalidate an agreement prior board members made with Disney, arguing it amounted to a one-sided deal that was rubber stamped. "This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district," Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024