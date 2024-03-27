Left Menu

Russian guided bombs hit Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, one killed, officials say

Russia used guided bombs in airstrikes on the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday for the first time since 2022, killing at least one person and wounding 16, local officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 21:47 IST
Russian guided bombs hit Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, one killed, officials say

Russia used guided bombs in airstrikes on the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday for the first time since 2022, killing at least one person and wounding 16, local officials said. Announcing the toll, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov described the attack as "another act of bloody terror against Ukrainians" and said four children were among the wounded.

Three residential buildings were damaged, the interior ministry said on the Telegram messenger. Terekhov said a medical facility was also damaged and local police said a school had been hit. Police cordoned off a five-storey residential building that had been hit, its windows blown out and balconies badly damaged, Reuters television footage showed.

Debris was strewn across the area in front of the building and a covered body lay on the bloodied ground next to an abandoned bicycle. Kharkiv and the surrounding region have frequently been attacked with missiles and drones since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022, but the use of large-calibre guided bombs was unusual.

"Kharkiv was hit by aerial bombs - for the first time since 2022," Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the regional police, said on Facebook. Regional governor Oleh Synehubov also reported the use of guided munitions on Wednesday.

Russia denies targeting civilians although the war has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed towns and cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024