Israel tells US it wants to reschedule scrapped Rafah meeting, NBC reports
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has told the White House it wants to reschedule a canceled meeting on a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, NBC reported on Wednesday, citing a U.S. official. Netanyahu said on Monday he would not send the delegation after the U.S. refrained from vetoing a U.N. Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
The White House said last week it intended to share with Israeli officials alternatives for eliminating the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza without a ground offensive in Rafah that Washington says would be a "disaster."
