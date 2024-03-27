Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 22:25 IST
US sanctions online site ''Gaza Now'' and its founder for allegedly supporting Hamas
The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on online media site Gaza Now and its founder Mustafa Ayash for allegedly supporting Hamas.

US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control says that after the October 7 attack by Hamas against Israel — the online entity began a fundraising effort in support of the militant organisation.

Gaza Now's Arabic channel has more than 300,000 followers on social media channel X, formerly known as Twitter, and a large following on the encrypted chat platform Telegram.

Included in the sanctions are firms Al-Qureshi Executives and Aakhirah Ltd., and their director Aozma Sultana, who are alleged to have partnered on multiple fundraising efforts alongside Gaza Now.

The sanctions were imposed in collaboration with the UK's Office of Foreign Sanctions Implementation.

Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson said in a statement that the US and its partners ''will continue to leverage our tools to disrupt Hamas' ability to facilitate further attacks".

A representative for Gaza Now and Ayash were not immediately available. The sanctions block access to US property and bank accounts and prevent those designated from doing business with Americans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

