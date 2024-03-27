Left Menu

AIFF woman staffer alleges harassment by male colleague in admin dept: source

A woman employee at the All Indian Football Federation AIFF headquarters here has lodged a verbal complaint of harassment against a male colleague, according to a source in the national body.The woman is, however, yet to press a formal charge.Nonetheless, the Internal Complaints Committee ICC of the AIFF met on Tuesday to discuss the matter where she sought time before proceeding any further with her complaint.She made a verbal complaint and despite she not doing it in writing and not pressing for charges, the ICC escalated the matter and the committee met to discuss the issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 22:59 IST
AIFF woman staffer alleges harassment by male colleague in admin dept: source
  • Country:
  • India

A woman employee at the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) headquarters here has lodged a ''verbal'' complaint of ''harassment'' against a male colleague, according to a source in the national body.

The woman is, however, yet to press a formal charge.

Nonetheless, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the AIFF met on Tuesday to discuss the matter where she sought time before proceeding any further with her complaint.

''She made a verbal complaint and despite she not doing it in writing and not pressing for charges, the ICC escalated the matter and the committee met to discuss the issue. She has sought time to decide on whether to press charges or not,'' an AIFF source told PTI.

''At this point in time, we don't even know what is the nature of charges or harassment. The ICC will submit a report in a few days,'' said the source.

In January, the AIFF constituted the Internal Complaints Committee under the provision of Chapter II (4.1) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.

The AIFF has been plagued by controversies of late with accusations of corruption against its President Kalyan Chaubey.

Compounding its misery was the national men's team's shocking loss to an under-strength Afghanistan in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday in Guwahati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024