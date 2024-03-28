Left Menu

West Virginia animal shelter pleads for help fostering dogs after truck crashes into building

A West Virginia animal shelter put out an urgent plea for people to foster its dogs after a vehicle plowed into its building Wednesday, shelter officials said.The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association said on Facebook that a rental truck struck the building as workers were cleaning.

PTI | Charleston | Updated: 28-03-2024 01:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 01:57 IST
West Virginia animal shelter pleads for help fostering dogs after truck crashes into building
  • Country:
  • United States

A West Virginia animal shelter put out an urgent plea for people to foster its dogs after a vehicle plowed into its building Wednesday, shelter officials said.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association said on Facebook that a rental truck struck the building as workers were cleaning. One dog's leg was injured.

A photo in the post showed the vehicle wedged into the side of the building. The truck ''is the only thing holding this side of the building up -- which creates a very serious safety hazard for the dogs in our kennels'', the shelter said.

Police arrived at the scene to investigate. Human Association Community Engagement Manager Angie Gillenwater told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that the truck was driven by a man who came to the shelter to reclaim his pet. Power to the facility was shut off afterward as a precaution, she said.

Gillenwater said the shelter was at a ''state of emergency'' capacity at the time. She said about 120 of the shelter's 250 animals are available for adoption.

The shelter asked people to take the dogs until permanent homes for them can be found. It also was accepting donations. The Facebook post had been shared nearly 5,000 times. Some people commented in the post that they were on their way to the shelter to foster a dog.

''It quite literally boils down to the safety of our animals,'' the post said. ''Our shelter will be closed for visitors until further notice, but we are in desperate need of foster's. Please help us provide safety for our animals.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
2
VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

Ghana
3
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States
4
Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024