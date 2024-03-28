Left Menu

US State's Campbell, China's Ma discussed South China Sea, Russia on Tuesday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2024 02:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 02:06 IST
Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu discussed stability in the South China Sea and the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department.

Campbell raised concerns with Ma over China's support for Russia's defense industrial base during the call, according to the statement.

